Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton is warning parents to be aware of the potential dangers of temporary black henna tattoos after her son was left with a scarred leg.

The singer, who lives in Cheshire with her four children, said her six-year-old son Alfie was left with a scar on his leg after suffering a reaction from a temporary tattoo during a holiday in Morocco.

She is so concerned that she has shared a picture of Alfie’s burned leg and joined a campaign by the British Skin Foundation in the hope that it will highlight the potential dangers of black henna tattoos.

“I’m backing the British Skin Foundation’s #AvoidBlackHenna campaign as there needs to be a greater awareness of the potential permanent dangers posed by Black Henna tattoos,” she said.

“Sharing my photograph of Alfie’s scarred leg will hopefully highlight these dangers and will act as a warning to parents who might not know the risks attached to these so-called temporary ‘black henna’ tattoos. Having witnessed first-hand Alfie’s terrible reaction to black henna, it’s just not worth the risk of permanent damage and letting your children have one done at home or abroad.”

Dr Anjali Mahto, a spokesperson from the British Skin Foundation said the majority of black henna tattoos are not actually based on henna at all, but a substance called para-phenylenediamine (PPD) which is found in hair dyes.

The substance is allowed to be used in hair dye, but its use for skin contact products such as temporary tattoos is illegal in the European Union.

Dr Mahto explained: “Black henna is well known to cause skin reactions and should be treated with caution, particularly in children.”