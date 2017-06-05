Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A EuroMillions millionaire maker prize remains unclaimed in Cheshire West and Chester.

The National Lottery is hunting for the borough’s secret millionaire.

Every week the draw guarantees to create four millionaires, two on Tuesday and two on Friday. But one of the lucky winners from the draw on Tuesday, May 16 has still to check their ticket and claim their prize.

Players in Cheshire West and Chester are being urged to check and double-check their unique EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code for the chance to become an instant millionaire.

The search is now on to find the owner of the winning ticket which was bought in the borough. For every EuroMillions line played UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.

The winning code on Tuesday, May 16 for this prize was XKCV 83963 and the lucky ticket-holder has until November 12, 2017 to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Players raise, on average, over £30m for National Lottery-funded projects every week.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings. This amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding so that this prize can turn someone into the newest member of the lottery millionaire club.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

With all National Lottery draws players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0844 338 7551 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk

Those concerned about lost or unchecked tickets can consider either setting up a National Lottery direct debit or playing online at www.national-lottery.co.uk.

Numbers can be entered in advance and lucky winners are notified online if their numbers come up.