Mystery surrounds the future of a Chester pub which was due to reopen weeks ago but remains in darkness.

The Dublin Packet on Northgate Street, which was once run by former Everton footballer Dixie Dean, closed suddenly at the end of July, with only a sign in the window to indicate that the existing staff had moved on.

Days later a new sign appeared saying that the pub was undergoing refurbishment and would reopen on Monday August 7 – but almost three weeks later the sign has disappeared and the pub remains dark and empty.

Now the future of the pub, which was built in the 1800s, remains uncertain in 2017 – a far cry from its glory days of the 1940s when Dixie Dean was at the helm for almost 16 years.