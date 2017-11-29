Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Your child may have already given you their Christmas list but if not, there's bound to be some great ideas here as many high street stores reveal their top toys of 2017.

We've scoured the marketplace to find the top toys on this year's wish-lists, where you can get them from and how much they'll set you back.

Luvabella Interactive Doll

Age: 3+

Luvabella is an AI doll – which means she uses artificial intelligence to learn how to interact with your child. The more she’s played with, the more she responds, and will even start saying some words.

There are over 100 words and phrases to discover. Tickle Luvabella and she will giggle with glee – you can even play peek-a-boo! Feed her, play with her and soothe her when she’s upset.

She's so popular that she's already sold out in most shops but there's still time to get your hands on one before Christmas when new stock comes in.

Luvabella costs £99.99.

Available at Argos, The Entertainer, Toys R Us

Nerf Nitro Longshot Smash

Age 5+

Kids can design their own stunts and fire foam cars with powerful, high-performing Nerf blasters. Kids can design long-distance jumping challenges with the long-jump ramp and obstacles. This set includes two foam cars, plus a long-jump ramp for long-distance jumping challenges.

Nerf Nitro Longshot Smash costs £19.99

Pie Face Sky High Game

Age 5+

A huge hit at Christmas 2015, Pie Face has made it back into the must-have toy lists for 2017. This time it’s a freestanding 'fairground' style version where you hit the hammer and see how far up you can get the pie to splat your opponent. It’s messy, loud and big (and tall) fun.

It costs £26.99 and is available at Amazon, Tesco and Argos

Fingerlings

Age 6+

These different coloured baby monkey toys cling to your finger with their hands or tail - and respond to sound, motion and touch. Their head turn, their eyes blink and you can even rock them to sleep.

Stock is limited so act fast. The monkeys cost £14.99 and are available at Argos, Smyths Toys, Toys R Us and The Entertainer.

Hatchimals Colleggtibles

Age: 5+

These adorable collectible Hatchimals come inside small, speckled eggs and each one needs help to hatch. Hold the egg in your hands, rub the heart and when it changes from purple to pink, it's ready to hatch!

Carefully press on the egg to crack it and discover which Hatchimal Colleggtible is inside. Each Hatchimal has glittery wings and belongs to a unique family. Based on the coloured speckled egg, you can tell which family your Hatchimal belongs to before they hatch.

Priced at £2.99 and available at Argos, Toys R Us and John Lewis.

LOL Surprise Big Surprise

Age 6+

It provides the ultimate unboxing experience where you can discover 50 never before seen surprises inside with exclusive dolls and accessories. Costing £60, it's available at Argos, Tesco and Smyths Toys.

Think & Learn Teach'n' Tag Movi

Age 3+

This cool robot is ready to roll and get kids moving and learning along with him!

Think & Learn Teach 'n Tag Movi encourages pre-schoolers to get their minds and bodies moving while teaching them how to follow directions and think critically about the world around them. He asks them questions to engage their critical thinking skills, prompts them to follow directions to a fun game, or gets silly on the dance floor and showing off his smooth moves.

Priced at £44.99, you can get discounts at Amazon, Smyths Toys and George at Asda.

Enchantimals Playhouse Panda Set

Age 4+

This Enchantimals Playhouse Panda Set is inspired by the world of Enchantimals. The exclusive Enchantimals Prue Panda doll and her panda friend Nari are right at home with multiple levels and plenty of rooms to play out forest days and fantasy stories. There's a kitchen with a table and seating, plus food for the two friends. The bathroom has dual accessories for toilets and sinks with one big accessory for the doll and one small one for her bestie.

Take the stairs in the tree to the second floor or use the elevator -- it's shaped like a nest and moves between the floors with child activation.

Available at Argos, Amazon and Very at £32.99