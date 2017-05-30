Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A murder enquiry has begun after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in Connah's Quay.

Paramedics were unable to save the victim after he sustained fatal wounds on Monday (May 29).

North Wales Police have arrested a 48-year-old man from North Wales on suspicion of murder.

Emergency services first arrived on the scene at Bethel Place off High Street at 8pm.

Detective Chief Inspector Arwyn Jones has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

He said: “I am conscious that this incident occurred during daylight, was near to a public house and, therefore, it is likely there was a large number of people in the area at the time.

“I would ask if anybody heard anything, such as screaming, shouting or an altercation, who may at the time have thought nothing of it, to please come forward.

“If you saw anything suspicious, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, please contact us – your information could be vital."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The victim is not from the Deeside area and his family have been informed.

They are being supported by specially trained officers. A post-mortem examination will be carried out later on Tuesday.

A cordon remains in place at the address as police continue to search the scene.

DCI Jones said: “Although a male is in custody, I would like to highlight that the investigation remains in its infancy.

"The fact that a male has been arrested should not dissuade anyone with any information from coming forward.

“Given recent events, I would also like to reassure the public that this is not a terrorist – related incident, but you will notice a significant police presence in the area as we pursue our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call North Wales Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference V078270.