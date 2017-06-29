Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A blog post urging parents to be vigilant about allowing small children near open windows has gone viral.

It was written by popular mums blogger Sarah Turner, aka The Unmumsy Mum, on behalf of a mother who was left distraught when her four-year-old son fell from a window and suffered serious injuries.

The anonymous woman asked Sarah to warn other parents of the potential dangers, after describing her own experience in horrifying detail.

She said the sound of her son's body hitting the floor will stay with her forever, just seconds after he went upstairs to wave at his friends and siblings who were playing in the garden.

The mum was unaware he had gone upstairs but within seconds her son had slipped and fallen 12 feet onto the concrete floor, leaving him medically sedated with multiple internal and external injuries.

"Take every precaution to keep babies safe"

Desperately hoping to ensure no other parent has to go through her pain, she messaged Sarah, who has almost 600,000 followers, telling her: "I want all parents to ensure they have taken every precaution to keep their babies safe."

Sarah's post read: "I have this morning received a message from a mum who is absolutely distraught following an incident on Friday where her 4-year-old son fell out of a window at a friend's house, dropping 12 feet to the concrete below.

"He had been playing with his friends and siblings in the garden just SECONDS before and unbeknown to his mum had taken himself upstairs to wave at his sister from the window when he slipped.

Plea

"She has asked me to post something on my page to raise awareness about the dangers of open windows and I would very much like to support her in doing so.

"I would be really grateful if comments could steer clear of judgment about this incident (it saddens me to have to say this, but I know only too well how these comment threads pan out).

"She has chosen to share this warning because she says, 'I want all parents to ensure they have taken every precaution to keep their babies safe.' Sending all the love to the family xx"

Sarah later shared the good news that the little boy was now awake and responding well to treatment.