A mum says her faith in humanity was restored after staff at a Chester restaurant safely stored her lost bag containing hundreds of pounds.

Joanne Nelson had experienced a busy day shopping in the city centre last week and popped into Burger Shed 41 on Bridge Street for a takeaway to placate her two hungry toddlers.

To her horror, she realised the next day that she had left her Louis Vuitton bag containing all her bank and credit cards, driving licence and £1,100 in cash, at Burger Shed.

Frantic Joanne, who lives in Dubai and was on holiday in Chester, called the restaurant and was relieved to be told the staff had found her bag and kept it in the safe waiting for Joanne’s return.

“Everything was in the bag. It was untouched,” said Joanne, who was so impressed by the honesty of the staff that she contacted The Chronicle. “My faith in humanity has been restored and I am so grateful to the lovely, young hardworking staff there.

“I have given them a cash reward but I really do believe they deserve a special thank you. It is such a pleasure to have people like this living and working in your beautiful city.

“If anyone else goes into Burger Shed, please give the staff an extra big smile and thank you because they really saved my day,” she added.

James Fielder, general manager of Burger Shed 41, told The Chronicle: “Here at Burger Shed we understand how frustrating it must be to misplace any possession whether it be a purse, mobile phone or even an umbrella.

“Any possessions that are left behind are kept safe in our lost property box or items of value will be locked in our secure safe. I have also lost count now the amount of time I’ve had to chase customers down the street with their mobile phones they have left behind.

“We would like to thank Joanne for her kind words and for writing to the Chronicle.