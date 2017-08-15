Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular social hub for the older generation in Ellesmere Port has had to close due to lack of funding.

Endeavour, run by founder Paula Collins, moved on to Whitby Road in late 2014 bringing its much-needed services into the heart of the town.

Officially opened by then mayor Brian Jones the venture had already operated from community centres for nearly two years offering a varied programme of activities and healthy meals which created opportunities for togetherness, dialogue and friendship in the fight against isolation amongst the elderly.

The not for profit organisation described itself as offering an opportunity, particularly to those who find themselves lonely, alone and isolated from society, to have somewhere to go and to be among others.

They were entertained with demonstrations, guest speakers and activities, as well as being able sit down for a freshly prepared two-course meal.

But now Paula has revealed that the hub has sadly ‘run out of money’.

She said: “It is with much regret that Endeavour has now had to close its doors due to lack of funding.

“I am terribly sad but unfortunately we ran out of money and could not carry on providing this much needed service.”

Well wisher Celia Webber said: “I am so sorry to hear about your closure. You can be proud of yourself for what you have achieved making many a lonely soul very happy to go on a special outing each week. They will miss it enormously.”

Only late last month, supporters Alison Brady and Sara Crosland told the Pride in the Port website: “Would just like to give a big shout out to Paula Collins and her team at Endeavour club for the older generation on Whitby Road.”

They described the hub as ‘fantastic’ and added: “The lovely people, a team of volunteers managed by Paula, can’t do enough for the older generation.”

They suggested the hub should receive public funding but warned: “Without financial support Endeavour will close and there would be a lot of sad, lonely people, who would have nothing to get up for, nowhere to go.”

Those who have supported Endeavour in the past include Chester West and Chester Council, Innospec, Urenco, Ellesmere Port Lions and Cheshire Constabulary.