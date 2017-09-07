Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lawless Bakers has closed its doors after more than a century of baking.

Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury recently paid a visit to Lawless Bakers in Frodsham.

John, David and Helen Lawless have contributed passionately to extending the frontiers of baking in the area, which is reflected by their present and historic value to the town, both as a local business and longstanding part of the community.

The bakery still used its original ovens which are more than 100 years old.

(Image: UGC)

If you’re hungry for pastries and a side dish of history, pay a visit to see the shop’s window display which includes an order book opened in the same week as the sinking of the RMS Titanic.

Mike Amesbury MP said: “It’s a shame to see such a much-loved business closing its doors after all this time.

“It was a real family concern and if you lived in Frodsham for any length of time, I’m sure you’ll have sampled one of their delicious pies, pastries or their famous chocolate eclairs.

“I wish them all the best for their retirement.”