A popular play area in Ellesmere Port has been destroyed by fire.

Two 16-year-old boys from the town have been arrested on suspicion of arson and criminal damage after the Whitby Park blaze.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at about 4am on Thursday (March 16).

Pictures show how the play equipment in the park off Stanney Lane now lies ruined and charred.

The much-loved area is frequently used by families from the town.

Firefighters said the blaze was started using the safety matting on the floor.

A Cheshire Police spokeswoman said the two 16-year-olds who have been arrested were ‘helping with their enquiries’.