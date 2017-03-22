Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester MP Chris Matheson confirmed he is safe but currently in the House of Commons which is on lock-down following reports of gun shots outside Parliament.

It is believed MPs have been told to stay in the chamber for their own safety after reports of a police officer being stabbed and the assailant being shot by armed police .

(Photo: PA)

Mr Matheson was aware of the incident but told The Chronicle reporter: "I can't talk to you at the moment. I'm in the chamber. I'm not allowed to talk to you."

Fellow Labour MP Justin Madders, of Ellesmere Port and Neston, has just tweeted that the Leader of the House is reporting the latest situation to members.

The BBC is reporting that witnesses have seen people being treated for injuries and a man with a knife in the palace grounds.

Staff inside Parliament were told to stay inside their offices. The BBC's Laura Kuenssberg said police told her someone had been shot.

(Photo: PA)

Scotland Yard said it was called to an incident on Westminster Bridge amid reports of several people injured following a possible attack using a vehicle.