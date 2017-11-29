Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury has launched a petition calling on Barclay’s Bank bosses to think twice about closing their Frodsham branch.

The company recently announced plans to axe its Main Street branch on February 23 in what would be the latest in a spate of closures in the town, including HSBC last year and NatWest in October.

As well as an online petition on his website www.mikeamesbury.org , he recently headed to Frodsham market with campaigners and staff to canvas for signatures, with more than 70 people adding their names to a hard copy of the petition in just over an hour.

Mr Amesbury has also written to the chief executive of Barclay’s and business secretary Greg Clark calling for an urgent rethink.

He said: “That we collected so many signatures in such a short space of time shows you the strength of feeling about this proposed closure.

“High street banks are an important part of our high street, and when you factor in the fact people in Frodsham will be expected to travel as far afield as Widnes – including paying to cross the Mersey Gateway bridge – or go all the way to Stockton Heath to use a Barclay’s branch if this one closes, it shows you just how big an impact this will have if it goes ahead.

“Also, there were a lot of people using the Barclay’s cashpoint on market day, so just think of the negative impact the loss of yet another one will have on businesses in Frodsham.

“This closure is not acceptable and it’s something I’ll continue to oppose over the coming weeks and months.”