Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eddisbury MP Antoinette Sandbach has given her backing to government plans which aim to make childbirth safer.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has this week outlined major plans for the Government to halve the rate of stillbirths, neonatal and maternal deaths, as well as severe birth related injuries in the next eight years.

With more than 3,000 deaths a year, the UK has one of the worst stillbirth rates in Western Europe, and Hunt has announced the newly developed Healthcare Safety Investigations Branch to fully investigate unexplained mother and baby deaths.

Ms Sandbach, who tragically lost her five-day old son Sam to sudden infant death syndrome in 2009, has already been campaigning on the issue in her role of co-chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Baby Loss.

She has been putting pressure on the government to make changes in order to improve the services provided to families affected by the loss of a baby.

Alongside her co-chair Will Quince MP, Antoinette Sandbach MP said: “This is a great step forward as part of our wider strategy to address the UK’s relatively poor record on stillbirth and neonatal death rates.

"We support the Health Secretary’s energy and determination to improve standards and hope to continue to work with the government to make progress on this issue as quickly as possible.

She added: "This will form the foundation into the causes of stillbirths and will hopefully mean more parents will get answers as to why their children have died.

"It is right that coroners will be able to hold inquests as so often babies who lose their lives could have been saved”.

Jane Brewin, chief executive of the baby research charity Tommy's, added: "I know that parents will be happy to hear that this government places such a high priority on giving babies the best start in life and we look forward to playing our part to make this ambition a reality," she said.