Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury has given his backing to plans for a sports centre development in Helsby.

Mike went to meet with chair of Helsby Community Sports Club George Randles and club executive committee member Alan McKie to discuss proposals surrounding a new centre to replace the partly dilapidated building the sports club currently has to use, which has been in use since BICC first began work in Helsby.

Since the 1930s, the club has been dedicated to working for the people of Helsby and the surrounding areas by hosting events such as bingo nights and firework displays.

During the visit, George made Mike aware of the struggles of running such an old facility, highlighting their worries surrounding weather damage and age.

With over 850 members – which includes a 50% increase in the last five years – there is an urgent need for the redevelopment of clubhouse.

As well as a new clubhouse, the development would include a sports hall, 3G football pitch, and new junior football and rugby pitches.

The planned new build on Callender Way would solve one of the club’s major issues around football pitch wear, by implementing a new 3G pitch to grant more people the chance to play football instead of hoping the current pitch isn’t ripped up from a previous game.

The facility would be able to offer a wider range of activities, including a fitness suite, community cafe, meeting rooms, crèche, indoor sports hall, badminton, netball, basketball, indoor bowls, gymnastics, five a side football, dance, exercise classes and Parish Clerk Office.

The club has already raised a considerable amount of money from various grants and fundraising activities but still faces a £2million shortfall.

Mike said: “It was a pleasure to visit the club and see the exciting plans they’ve developed.

“It’s clear that this is more than just a sports club, but something very important to the whole community.

“Everyone involved has done a fantastic job raising so much money in recent years and I’ll back them in any way I can to help carry them over the finishing line.”