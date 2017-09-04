Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port MP Justin Madders is backing a local florist for a national award.

Blooming Lovely on Chester Road in Whitby has been nominated in the categories of Best Website and Retail Shop of the Year in the BFA Industry Awards 2017.

Labour MP Justin Madders visited the shop on Friday (September 1) to meet the owners Dawn and Steve Corcoran and is encouraging residents to get behind the shop and vote.

(Image: UGC TCH)

Justin said: “I’m very happy to support Blooming Lovely who are an incredibly approachable local business. It would be great for the town if they win the award so I would urge everyone to cast their vote.”

Voting closes on Tuesday, September 5 and you can cast your vote on the British Florist Association website at www.bfaflorist.org/Industry_Awards.aspx