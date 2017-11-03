Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chester Miscarriage and Baby Loss Support Group held a sponsored walk on Sunday, October 15, which was Baby Loss Awareness Day around the world.

Attendees lit a candle to remember their babies at the end of the walk at Blacon Cemetery.

A spokesperson for the group said: “It was a beautiful tribute to all of their babies.”

They are raising money for more headstones in the Baby Memorial Garden at Blacon Crematorium for people to add an inscription in memory of the baby they lost.

The group also needs money to continue to run the support group in Chester.

The meetings are always the first Tuesday of every month at 7.30pm at Caldy Valley Church Centre.

The support group allows women and their partners the chance to talk freely about their experiences.