Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There is serious congestion on the M56 near Chester following a pile-up eastbound involving several vehicles.

Cheshire Police understand a people carrier and three hatchback cars are involved in the collision which happened about 3.35pm today (Wednesday, August 30) just after Chester Services near junction 14.

Travel website Inrix reports that all vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder although congestion is backing up to the M53 and beyond.

Police says everyone appears to be out of their cars which is 'normally a good sign'. It is believed North West Ambulance Service has been called to assess one female casualty.

There is queueing traffic and long delays. A caller has reported delays of around an hour.