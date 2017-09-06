The video will start in 8 Cancel

Commuters face delays during the evening rush-hour following a crash on a major cross-border route near Chester this afternoon (Wednesday, September 6).

The collision happened eastbound on a slip road just off the A494 near The Plough Inn in Aston Road, Queensferry, about 2.25pm.

Reports indicate a car has hit a tree on the grass between Aston Road and the A494 carriageway.

North Wales Police have described the incident as 'serious'. There is queuing traffic on the A494 eastbound where the inside lane has been closed to allow the emergency services to carry out their work in safety at the scene.

There is also heavy traffic westbound as motorists slow down to pass the accident on the opposite carriageway.

The affected section is between B5125 / Yowley Road (St David's) and A550 Gladstone Way / B5129 ( Queensferry ), with congestion on A55 to J33b A494 Mold Road ( Ewloe ).

Adjacent roads are also busy according to traffic sensors.

Earlier there were three marked and two unmarked police cars at the scene along with two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a fire engine.