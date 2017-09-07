Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorcyclist who went to great lengths to claim his bike's registration plate had been cloned in an attempt to avoid a speeding ticket is starting a nine-month jail sentence.

Raouf Azzabi, 33, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice and sentenced at Chester Crown Court on August 24 following the incident which happened in August 2015.

A Cheshire police enforcement van, parked on the A556 at Hartford, Northwich, recorded a Kawazaki Z1000 motorcycle travelling towards Manchester at a speed of 122mph in a 70mph zone.

A letter was then sent to the bike's owner to inform them of the impending prosecution and to confirm who was riding the bike at the time.

However, after receiving his letter Azzabi, of Wythenshawe, Manchester, attempted to avoid prosecution by denying that it was his motorcycle and claiming that his number plate must have been cloned.

Investigation

Azzabi even went as far as sending photographs of his motorcycle, and his helmet, which differed from the motorcycle captured speeding.

He also claimed never to have owned a white helmet, which was worn by the rider at the time of the offence.

But after a full investigation, officers were able to prove that Azzabi did own the bike and a white helmet, which he had purchased six months before the incident.

Officers also discovered that Azzabi had purchased a new smaller number plate just two days after the speeding offence.

When police arrested Azzabi and seized his motorcycle, they found that his bike had once again been fitted with the accessories that matched the original pictures captured by the speed cameras.

Despite being presented with all of the evidence gathered against him, Azzabi continued to protest his innocence, stating that he had not altered the appearance of his motorcycle and had never owned a white helmet.

Conviction

However, following a two-day trial, Azzabi was found guilty of one count of perverting the course of justice and sentenced to nine months in prison.

Sergeant Brad Hughes from the Cheshire police Taskforce said: “Azzabi truly believed that he was above the law, and thought that by making a few simple alterations to his motorbike he would be able to avoid his conviction.

“However, he underestimated the investigative skills of our officers and, as a result of his actions, he is now facing a prison sentence rather than accepting that he was the rider of the bike at the time of the offence.

“The sentence handed to him, a man with no previous convictions, highlights the severity of this offence, and shows how seriously it is treated by the courts.”