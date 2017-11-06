Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorcyclist is being taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car outside Chester Railway Station this afternoon (Monday, November 6).

The accident, which happened in Station Road, was reported at 2.34pm to Cheshire police, who understand the male motorcyclist is not seriously injured.

But he will be taken to hospital for treatment.

Stagecoach tweeted to explain that bus services 5 (Huntington-bound) and X8 (Liverpool-bound) were unable to call at the station. Arriva Buses Wales have both tweeted to explain that services using the station were delayed due to the collision.