A motorcyclist is in hospital following a collision with a car in Chester last night (Saturday, April 22).

Police and crews from Cheshire Fire and Rescue were called to the scene in Long Lane, Upton just after 6pm and put road closures in place at road closures in place at Weston Grove and Dutton Lane.

Cheshire Fire said the motorcyclist, a male, received first aid by paramedics and was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital by air ambulance.

It is not yet known how serious the man's injuries are.