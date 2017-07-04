Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorbike rider has passed away after a crash near Chester .

The 42-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in the collision on Parkgate Road through Mollington on Monday (July 3).

Cheshire Constabulary have confirmed he was from Chester.

Emergency services were called out to the scene at 7.03pm.

The man's dark grey Yamaha motorcycle and a dark grey Vauxhall Corsa were the two vehicles involved.

The A540 had to be shut for a number of hours for the police investigation.

Officers are appealing for any information surrounding the crash.

A Cheshire Constabulary spokesman said: "As a result of the incident the road remained closed for a period of time in order to allow collision investigation work to take place."

Witnesses are asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 and quoting Incident number 865 of July 3.

Details can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.