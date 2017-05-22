Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Baby retailer Mothercare has announced plans to close up to 100 of their high street stores across the UK.

But it’s unclear whether its branch on Chester’s Greyhound Park will be one of them, as a spokesperson said that each store is reviewed individually when its lease is up for renewal.

Between 80 and 100 of Mothercare’s 152 UK stores are expected to be hit by the ‘second phase’ of an overhaul - which comes despite the group making profits in the last six months.

They have already closed more than 20 stores in a bid to boost flagging sales.

Mothercare Chief executive Mark Newton-Jones said: “We are clear in the role that our stores will play for the future, by offering specialist advice and service and first-class product presentation. Store numbers will reduce over time as we focus on a regional presence in key conurbations across the UK.”

Luke Briggs, a spokesman for Mothercare, told The Chronicle: “This is a 3-4 year programme and stores will be reviewed on an individual basis as their leases come up for renewal.”