Morrisons has launched the Foot Long Sausage Roll, believed to be the largest in the UK.

At one foot long and weighing in at nearly half a kilogram, the sausage roll is double the length and four times the weight of some high street competitors.

Launched on Monday at branches throughout the UK, including Chester, Ellesmere Port and Saltney, the Foot Long Sausage Roll is freshly baked in-store by its Market Street bakers, made with seasoned pork meat and wrapped in a crisp, golden flaky pastry.

The sausage roll has to be served on a special tray that holds its weight, rather than being served in just the traditional paper bag.

Morrisons has created the Foot Long Sausage Roll after listening to its customers, who said that they wanted a bigger version of the British classic.

At £1, the jumbo-sized British favourite can be bought hot and ready-to-eat from Morrisons Pie Shop counters on Market Street.

Christine Joy, store manager at Morrisons Saltney, said: “We sell hundreds of freshly baked sausage rolls a week but customers have asked for one that is even bigger. So we created this foot-long version. With the start of the football season approaching, we’re hoping our Foot Long Sausage Roll will be making its way to the top of the snack league table!”