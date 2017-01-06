Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Legal action is being taken against Travellers camped on a Chester supermarket car park.

Four caravans have pitched up in a corner of Morrisons car park at Bache in Upton close to the railway line, having arrived on Monday (January 2).

This is the second time in a matter of weeks that Travellers have descended on the same area of land.

The car park is operated by Euro Car Parks on behalf of Morrisons.

Store manager Karl Andersson said Euro Car Parks had issued legal notices advising the visitors they were on private land and needed to leave. If they refused to go then a further order would be sought giving the Travellers a date and time by which to leave, enforceable by bailiffs.

He expects them to vacate within the ‘next few days’.

Mr Andersson said Cheshire Police regarded the issue as a civil matter and would not get involved unless there were allegations of criminality.

The store manager said the only real problem until now had been the ‘mess’ being left in that corner of the car park.

A small group of Travellers made their home on the same section of car park in November. The group moved on but then returned after being shifted first from Bumpers Lane on Sealand Industrial Estate and then nearby Sovereign Way.

This was after Cheshire West and Chester Council issued a Section 77 notice requesting the travellers leave Sovereign Way by 3pm on November 23.

Morrisons also issued an eviction notice but Travellers in two caravans remained after the legal order had expired before finally leaving.