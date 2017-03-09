Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crash has caused major congestion to build up near the A55 Posthouse Roundabout junction.

Two vehicles were reported to be involved in the accident at about 8am on Thursday (March 9).

There are queues for long drivers heading to Chester on the A483 and either side of the A55 J38.

North West Motorway Police said the crash was near to the Holiday Inn just north of the roundabout.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

