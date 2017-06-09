15 Chester shops we wish we still had

What a treasure trove of pictures we have uncovered for you this week - more images of shops we wish Chester still had.

From dress shops to longstanding bakeries that are sadly no more - you're bound to remember many of these.

Discount jewellery chain Ratners was a big presence on Eastgate Street during the 1980s and indeed the UK before it went bust in 1992 after its chairman Gerald Ratner famously described his products as 'crap'.

It's still a jewellers to this day though - H Samuel who merged with the company, has occupied the premises for years.

Also pictured here is the family run Blakes Bakery - a Chester instiution. Founded in 1842 in Watergate St Row, it closed in 2002 when last remaining family member Ken Blake had nobody to pass it onto when he retired.

Pictures by kind permission of Chester History & Heritage Centre.