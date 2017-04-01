Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Prodigy, PJ and Duncan, D:Ream and Peter Andre all played at the Northgate Arena in Chester, we can reveal.

They were among an incredible line-up of bands that hit the stage at the sports centre during the 80s and 90s.

Last week the Chronicle looked back at the legendary concerts, speaking to artists and fans about their memories.

We talked about appearances from greats such as Morrissey, Manic Street Preachers, Ocean Colour Scene and Levellers.

And this week you filled in the gaps with other acts you remembered along with photos of concert memorabilia.

More gigs revealed

Northern Irish pop and dance group D:Ream who came to prominence with U R The Best Thing in the summer of 1992 played for crowds at the arena.

The band released two albums, both of which made the UK top five, and reached number one with single Things Can Only Get Better.

Lead singer Peter Cunnah headed the group which included keyboard player Brian Cox - now best known as television presenter and popular scientist.

On Facebook Louise Price said: “Things can only get better. Top night out! Look at Mr Brian Cox now.”

Electronic hard dance legends The Prodigy came to Northgate Arena in Chester on March 18, 1994, as part of their Experience album tour.

They played tracks from their top 20 record including Out of Space, Everybody in the Place, Charly and Fire as well as classic dance floor fillers.

The Prodigy are still touring more than 20 years and six studio albums later and are set to release a new big beat EP this year.

According to Chronicle readers, PJ and Duncan, better known as television presenters Ant and Dec, performed a year later in April 1995.

The dynamic duo, who acted together in children’s TV show Byker Grove, released their debut album Psyche just months prior.

It hit number five in the UK charts and featured chart topper Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble as well as Why Me and If I Give You My Number.

Emma Cobb wrote on Facebook: “We were told to stand at the back because we were too tall. Let’s get ready to rumble!”

The final missing concert from last week’s list was English-born Australian singer Peter Andre who gained popularity in 1995 with the track Mysterious Girl.

Andre went on to release 11 albums and made it to number one with three of his single releases Flava, I Feel You and a re-release of Mysterious Girl in 2004.

Were the bad acoustics worth it?

The sports hall attracted some of the biggest names in the music industry during its heyday but was well known to fail when it came to sound quality.

On Facebook Bryan Evans said: “The acoustics were terrible. Went to see The Damned, went upstairs to the toilet midway through and could hear the band better in there than in the hall.”

Jane Whittingham, who saw Ned’s Atomic Dustbin and New Model Army, said: “The sound was awful but I remember thinking it was great to have something happening in Chester.”

But the bad acoustics did not deter Rachael Bate who added: “I was there for Ocean Colour Scene! It was so exciting that a major band was coming to Chester!”

(Photo: Valley Girl)

While Rachel Humphreys said: “The Alarm was amazing and it was great that the venue was so local to us.”

On Twitter Greg Chapman said: “The Mansun show at the end of ‘98. One of the best gigs I ever seen, even got backstage!”

Brian Woods saw New Model Army there for the first time. He said: “The sound was awful but it never put me off, been following them since.”

Mark French added: “We were at that Fairport gig back in 1995 too. Terrible sound like being in a huge metal dustbin!”

Do you have any memories or memorabilia from these legendary concerts? Send them to the Chester Chronicle at cheshire.news@trinitymirror.com