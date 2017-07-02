Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pocketful of industrial property sales has taken place in Ellesmere Port.

Originally on the market at a price understood to approach £4m, the former 15 acre recycling centre on South Road run by Sims Group UK has been sold to Westland Horticulture, Event Marketing Solutions (EMS) and investors Harper House International.

The sale, involving 137,000 sq ft of property, was handled by niche consultants LM6 based in Merseyside on behalf of Sims Group which closed the CRT recovery and recycling plant in 2015.

Event Marketing Solutions, currently at Lakeside, are taking on a 21,452sq ft unit while Westland Horticulture, which bought ailing William Sinclair’s state of the art £25m plant also in 2015, is taking 98,242sq ft.

Two units with 16,899sq ft will be held by investor Harper House International.

The site is within the Cheshire Science Corridor Enterprise Zone which includes key sites in the town.

Tony O’Keefe, director at LM6, commented: “We are delighted that the sale of the South Road site will support Westland Horticulture’s operations and facilitate the growth of EMS’s ambitions in Ellesmere Port.

“These sales on South Road together with new speculative development locally highlight the benefits of the Enterprise Zone in working closely with occupiers, investors and developers to support the growth of the wider Cheshire and Warrington economy.”

Global American owned Cushman & Wakefield was the joint agent.

Specialising in the sale and leasing of industrial space, LM6 covers the North West with key markets in the Liverpool and Manchester city regions including Cheshire.

Roadshow experts Event Marketing Solutions design and manage a fleet of roadshow trucks providing world class roadshow management and experiences around the globe.

Westland Horticulture, established in 1990 in County Tyrone, is now one of the leading and fastest growing horticultural companies in the UK. It moved into the Sinclair plant after Sinclair ran out of cash and fell into administration.

The Cheshire Science Corridor Enterprise Zone launched in May 2016, is expected to attract approximately £100m of additional investment which will be reinvested in essential infrastructure.