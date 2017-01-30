Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More drop-in sessions have been arranged for you to have your say on parking as part of Cheshire West and Chester Council’s parking strategy consultation.

The council’s Cabinet member for environment, Cllr Karen Shore, said: “I’m delighted that at the request of our residents in Chester, Northwich and Ellesmere Port, we have been able to organise additional events for people to have their say in our consultation.

”The sessions are being led by our independent consultants and have been organised across the borough to give residents the opportunity to give their views. You do not need to register, just turn up on the day.”

The details for the new sessions are as follows:

Chester, Tesco, Frodsham Street - January 31 from 3.30pm to 6.30pm

Ellesmere Port Asda - February 2 from 3.30pm to 6.30pm

Northwich Memorial Court - February 6 from 3.30pm to 6.30pm.

There are also a number of other ways to have your say:

Go online to: www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/parkingstrategy

Email: parking@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk

Telephone: 0300 123 7024

Write to: Parking Services, Cheshire West and Chester Council, 4 Civic Way, Ellesmere Port, CH65 0BE.

Cllr Shore added: “The council needs your views to help it develop a strategy that will provide parking for the 21st century that will meet the needs of all its customers.

“Society is evolving, car ownership increasing and parking provision in town centres and rural areas must keep pace. People are being asked for their views during a 12-week consultation that finishes on February 24.

“The preliminary findings in a draft report, put together by independent consultants, cover a wide range of parking issues, including supply and demand, parking locations, on- and off-street parking, charging, car park quality and enforcement.

“The new parking strategy will be finalised in the middle of this year.”