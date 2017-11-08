Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester School Sport Partnership held a tag rugby tournament for children from Chester primary schools.

The competition, which took place at Chester Rugby Club on a very wet Thursday afternoon, saw more than 500 Year 3-6 pupils take part.

The Years 3 and 4 age group was a skills based event where children took part in a skills session involving tagging, passing and running with the ball. They also learnt the rules of tag rugby taking part in friendly matches against other schools.

The aim of the event is to develop the skills of rugby without any pressure of competition.

The older age group involved 28 teams from Chester primary schools playing competitive rugby.

The afternoon started off bright and sunny which soon turned to heavy rain; despite the weather this didn’t deter any of the players.

The competition included an A section for those children who had played rugby before and a B section for those new to the sport.

Both competitions had some excellent talent on show and the winners of the B section were Guilden Sutton Primary School beating Delamere Academy in the final.

The winners of the A section were Acresfield Primary School beating Waverton in a very close final. They will now go on to represent Chester Schools in the county final next March.