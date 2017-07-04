Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cyclists from all over the UK converged in Liverpool and Chester on Sunday (June 2) for the Liverpool Chester Liverpool Bike Ride.

More than 3,000 passionate pedallers took part in the event, which returned for its 24th year.

(Photo: UGC)

Many riders started at the Birkenhead (Queensway) Tunnel, which was completely traffic free thanks to event partner Merseytravel.

Event director and managing director at Pennine Events Mark Sandamas said: “We are delighted with how well this year’s LCL Bike Ride has gone.

“It was amazing to see riders taking full advantage of the variety of distances on offer as part of the ride, from families to cycling professionals – the ride really does cater to all.

“To see thousands of cyclists take to the streets is always a brilliant sight – it’s truly been a fantastic day.”

(Photo: UGC)

There was an alternative starting point for riders at the Countess of Chester Health Park.

Claire House Children’s Hospice is returning as charity partner for the seventh year running.

The charity helps seriously and terminally ill children live life to the full by creating wonderful experiences and bringing back a sense of normality to family life.

(Photo: UGC)

Mark added: “Claire House is a fantastic charity which provides an invaluable service for so many families; we are proud of the relationship we have formed with them.

“Our riders have raised thousands for Claire House, last year’s event raised over £36,000 and hopefully once we’ve added up all fundraising for this year we will have beaten that amount.”

To register your interest for next year’s event, head to https:// www.liverpoolchesterliverpool.com/.