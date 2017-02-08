Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 100 people in Cheshire were fined for using their phones while driving during a week long crackdown.

This January Cheshire Constabulary’s Roads Policing Team took to the streets as part of a nationwide operation.

It took place as new laws were announced which will see fines and points double for mobile phone using motorists.

Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Keane said road safety is a priority for residents and communities across Cheshire.

“I am sure the public will be reassured to see the work the roads policing team have been doing to keep our roads safe.”

Since December 2003 it has been illegal for motorists to hold a mobile phone in their hand whether driving or stopped with the engine on.

From March the punishment will increase from a £100 fine and three points on the licence to £200 and six points.

“The constabulary will have my full support as they work to enforce the new legislation and keep us safe,” PCC Keane said.

“My message is clear - driving distracted should be seen as socially unacceptable as drink or drug driving.”

Offending drivers will no longer be allowed to complete the National Driver Offender Retraining Scheme as an alternative to receiving points.

In addition newly qualified road users who have had a licence for less than two years could have them immediately revoked.

Assistant Chief Constable Darren Martland said: “Driving while using a handheld mobile device is dangerous, completely reckless and will not be tolerated in Cheshire.

“The safety of Cheshire’s roads is paramount and our Roads Policing Team will do all they can to enforce the new legislation to keep our roads safe.”