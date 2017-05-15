Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Infamous child killer Ian Brady, who was convicted in Chester of his horrendous crimes, is reportedly on his death bed.

The 79-year-old, who is a patient at Ashworth Hospital in Merseyside, is said to be receiving end of life compassionate care - more than 50 years after torturing and killing five children with Myra Hindley in the 1960s.

It is said the brother of 12-year-old victim John Kilbride has urged Brady to 'do the right thing' and reveal where he dumped the body of Keith Bennett, also 12, in 1964.

Keith's mother Winnie went to her grave five years ago without ever knowing where her son was buried - despite it being her lifelong mission to give him a proper Christian burial.

Terry Kilbride told a national newspaper: "I would beg him to do the right thing on his deathbed and tell us where Keith is. Now is the time for him to stop playing tricks and come clean.

"If he takes it to the grave, I will feel so sorry for Keith's family. There will only ever be another search if there's fresh evidence. That has to come from him."

Earlier this year Brady launched a legal bid to be moved to a mainstream prison so he can starve himself to death. His request was denied and he is currently force-fed in hospital.

His condition has now deteriorated to the point he is being cared for by staff who help terminal cancer patients, it has been claimed.

The eyes of the world were fixed on Chester during Brady and Hindley's trial at Chester Assizes in April 1966.

Bullet proof glass was installed in the dock to protect the defendants and elaborate security precautions were put in place, including a public address system, costing the taxpayer £2,500.