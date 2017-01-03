Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Clear skies over Cheshire meant stargazers were treated to the spectacular sight of Venus shining brightly on Monday night (January 2).

Nicknamed the 'evening star', the planet was clearly visible sitting below a stunning crescent moon.

Those lucky enough to witness it took to social media to share their snaps.

Twitter user @wildlifejules sent The Chronicle a series of pictures showing the spectacle in all its glory.

While Patchie Clancy captured it over the River Dee in Chester.

(Photo: Patchie Clancy)

Even Nantwich Police joined in, tweeting: "If only NASA had a 101 none [sic] emergency number... We could ask them if the bright star is actually Venus?? Is it?"

Venus, which is the second planet from the sun, boasts the longest rotation period of any in the solar system at 243 days and is the second brightest natural object in the night sky after the moon.

It reaches its greatest elongation as the 'evening star' on January 12, meaning there should be further opportunities to witness it if the skies are clear.

Slightly to the left of the of the moon, and much fainter than Venus, you might also be able to make out Mars.