Residents have spotted what they believe is a CWAC cock-up after workers painted yellow bus stop markings on the road - even though the bus service no longer exists.

There is fresh yellow paint in Townfield Lane, Mollington, but a sign at the redundant bus stop confirms the number 24 service is no more with the message: ‘There are currently no bus services serving this stop’.

Helen Fielding, who lives in Mollington, posted on Facebook: “Got to laugh at the latest roadworks - just spotted the council have repainted the bus stop signs on the road – we haven’t had a bus service for the last three years!”

The Chronicle has asked Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) for a comment.

Council bosses must be feeling sheepish but unfortunately this is not the first time things have gone awry.

The best laid plans don’t always work out as in the case of the city’s famous Eastgate clock where an embarrassing error led the Roman numerals to be printed the wrong way round on a temporary protective cover during renovation work.

And do you remember when CWaC contractors had to ‘stay behind after class’ for making a bad spelling mistake in the ‘School – keep clear’ sign painted on the road outside Highfield Primary School in Blacon Point Road? After resurfacing the stretch of road in front of the school gate, workmen spelled ‘clear’ as ‘claer’ in bright yellow paint.

This mishap came just months after council workmen painted yellow zig zag lines on the road outside a site for older people’s accommodation in Newton, believing it was still a school, even though Woodfield Primary School closed in 2008 and was later demolished.

Then there was the time that two bright yellow bus shelters disappeared in the dead of night from the newly revamped Princess Street bus exchange. The council claimed they’d be stolen but the contractors who installed them said they hadn’t been paid the full amount they were owed.

CWaC is heavily reliant on outside contractors doing their job properly but is supposed to check the work.

This didn’t appear to have happened when the council and its partner organisation Chester Renaissance commissioned a £7,000 sign in Eastgate Street promoting Bakers’ Row’.

The apostrophe was placed before the ‘s’ wrongly suggesting there had been only one baker. The council later confirmed its supplier made the mistake and would rectify the sign at ‘no cost’ to the authority.