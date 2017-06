Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are seeking the public’s help in tracing a missing Wrexham teenager who may be in the Chester area.

Nathan Hemus, 15, was reported missing on Monday (June 19).

North Wales Police have reason to believe Nathan could be in Chester.

The missing youngster is described as about 5ft 6in tall, of slim build with blue eyes and short, mousy hair.

Any information or sightings please call 101 and quote Itrace 18403.