A missing 15-year-old schoolgirl could be in Chester or Deeside.

North Wales Police are concerned for the whereabouts of teenager Jade Howarth.

She has not been since she disappeared from the Connah's Quay area last night (Sunday, January 8).

Officers are appealing to the public for help after widening the search as she has links to Chester and Deeside.

Anybody with information about Jade should contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference V003422.