Police have confirmed a missing teenager has been found safe.

Nathan Hemus, 15, from Wrexham, was reported missing on Monday (June 19) with speculation he may be in Chester .

North Wales Police had reason to believe Nathan could be in the city but has a policy not to go into detail surrounding the location and circumstances in which a person is found.

Spokesman Mike McGivern confirmed the youngster was no longer missing.