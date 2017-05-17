Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are ‘increasing concerns’ for a missing Wirral man who could have come to Chester.

Ronald McKenna was last spotted at Clatterbridge Hospital on Sunday (May 14).

The 57-year-old, from Birkenhead, is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of proportionate build, with short greying hair.

When last seen he was wearing a Liverpool football top, jeans and trainers.

Merseyside Police said they were ‘becoming increasingly concerned for his whereabouts.

They added he is ‘known to frequent the Wirral and Chester areas’.

Officers would urge anyone who has seen Ronald, or Ronald himself, to contact police on 101 or the Missing People Charity on 116 000.

Alternatively they can email the charity on 116000@missing people.org.uk.