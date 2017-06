Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man missing from North Wales could be in the Cheshire area.

North Wales Police reported Paul David Smith, from Criccieth, missing at 5am today (June 26).

But the force has not revealed when or where he was last seen, our sister paper The Daily Post reports.

In a picture released by North Wales Police Mr Smith, who has brown hair, is wearing a red chequered shirt and has a beard.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should call 101 quoting reference number V094711.