Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum and her 10-week-old baby boy have been found safe and well after going missing.

Twenty-five-year-old Sophie Callaghan and her son, from Toxteth, had not been seen since last Wednesday (March 22).

Merseyside Police widened the search for the pair to Cheshire , but revealed that they were seen by officers in Liverpool on Tuesday evening (March 28).

Members of the public and the media have been thanked by the force for their efforts in publicising the appeal.