An Ellesmere Port man has turned up safe and well after previously being reported missing.

John Morley, 33, of Sutton Way, had been missing since June 9 with the last sighting of him walking along the A41 near Sycamore Garden Centre, Great Sutton, about midday.

However, Cheshire Police have now revealed that 5ft 11in tall Mr Morley, who was wearing a Manchester United branded top when he disappeared, was discovered in Knutsford on Sunday (June 18).

A police spokeswoman thanked the media for their assistance and confirmed: “Missing John Morley has been found safe and well.”

Mr Morley’s sudden disappearance had been described as ‘out of character’.

His family had been growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.