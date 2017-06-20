Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A missing woman suspected to have been murdered has links to Ellesmere Port, police have said.

Kirby Noden, 32, who was originally from Cheshire but living in Marazion near Penzance, was last seen on January 11 this year.

A 32-year-old man, Dean Lowe, from Marazion and originally from Cheshire, has been charged with her murder and police have issued an appeal for information about her disappearance.

Kirby, sometimes referred to as 'Kirsty', is described as white, of heavy build and is 5ft 8ins tall. She has dark brown hair and a northern accent.



Detective Inspector Ian Ringrose from the Major Crime Investigation Team at Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Kirby Noden had initially been treated as a high risk missing person following concerns for her welfare from her friends and relatives.



“She has links to Torquay, Ellesmere Port, Crewe, Cheshire and Merseyside.



“We are keen to speak to anyone who has had contact with or seen Kirby since December 2016.”



Anyone with any information relating to Kirsty Noden or her whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101 or by emailing 101@dc.police.uk , quoting Op Gerrit CR/038465/17.



People are reminded that information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 .