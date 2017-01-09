Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rail commuters are facing delays and cancellations this morning (Monday, January 9).

The Chester to Manchester Piccadilly line is affected by a points failure at Oxford Road causing delays of up to 40 minutes and some cancellations on services operated by Arriva Trains Wales.

Disruption is affecting the section of line between Warrington Bank Quay and Manchester Piccadilly. The National Rail Enquiries website is showing the 8.52am Chester to Manchester Piccadilly service has been cancelled.

In addition, Arriva Trains Wales and Virgin services are also affected this morning on the line between Chester and and Llandudno Junction due to over running engineering works.