The victims of last week's Grenfell Tower fire will be remembered in a minute's silence across the UK today.

The country will come together at 11am to remember the people confirmed to have died in the horrific blaze at the 23-storey tower block.

Police say 58 people are feared to have lost their lives but the figure is expected to rise as the recovery operation continues.

Meanwhile, a Chester councillor has demanded a review of safety advice that urges tower block residents to ‘stay put’ in the event of a fire.

Martyn Delaney whose ward includes three tower blocks in Newtown, wants Sanctuary Housing to check the protocol is up-to-date as questions have been asked whether the same advice could have led to more deaths at Grenfell Tower.