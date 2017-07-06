Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester city centre played host to a vibrant display of music and dance as an international street festival marked the start of the Llangollen International Eisteddfod’s 70th anniversary event.

The ‘mini Eisteddfod’ in Chester was Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod’s outreach project with St Mary’s Creative Space in Chester.

It saw Palmdale High School Chamber Singers from USA, Lovely Professional University dance group from India, Baao children and youth choir from the Philippines, Parkie Choir (Monument Park High School) from South Africa join with children from St Werburgh’s Primary School and Mill View Primary School to open the festivities.

Chester International Music Week, which is sponsored by solicitor’s firm Russell & Russell, features shows from the Llangollen Eisteddfod’s international performers and Chester-based groups such as A Handbag of Harmonies and the City of Chester Brass Band.

The final evening show will take place at St Mary’s Creative Space on Thursday, July 6.

Programmer for St Mary’s Creative Space, Erin Elston, said: “The street festival perfectly captured the spirit of the Eisteddfod, with plenty of colour, singing and dancing – it was a fantastic start to an exciting week ahead.

“We hope that the street party will encourage people to attend events that are taking place in Llangollen throughout the week, right up to Sunday, July 9.”

Music director at the International Eisteddfod, Eilir Owen Griffiths, said: “We hope that the ‘mini-Eisteddfod’ will give Chester residents a taste of the energy and vibrancy of the Llangollen Eisteddfod itself.”

For tickets and information on the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, please visit www.Llangollen.net.