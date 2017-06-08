Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police investigation is under way after arsonists targeted a leisure centre in Winsford .

They struck at the town's Lifestyle Centre shortly before midnight last night (Wednesday June 7), and emergency services arrived to find a bike shed in flames at the front of the building.

As a result the bike sheds have been totally destroyed and extensive damage has been caused to the exterior of the centre.

It happened just one night before the Eddisbury election count is due to take place in the building but in spite of the damage to the outside of the centre, it has been able to open as normal today.

'Unscrupulous offenders'



Chief Inspector Simon Meegan said: “Winsford Lifestyle Centre is a valued community facility which is used by thousands of people on a weekly basis, yet these unscrupulous offenders have taken it upon themselves to set fire to the facility for no other reason than mindless vandalism.



“Not only was this incident a waste of both police and fire resources, but it will also cost taxpayers thousands of pounds to repair the damage. Thankfully, despite the damage that has been caused to the exterior of the building, the centre has been able to open as normal today.



“I urge anyone with any information in relation to the fire to contact the team here at Northwich on 101 so that the offenders can be brought to justice.”



Investigations into the incident are currently ongoing and officers are following a number of lines of enquiry, including speaking to local residents and analysing CCTV footage.



Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1118 of 7/6/2017. Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestopper on 0800 555 111 .