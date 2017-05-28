Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Downpours of torrential rain and thunder storms have been forecast for Cheshire West.

A Met Office severe weather warning for rain is in force for the region and will last until 4pm on bank holiday Monday (May 29).

Forecasters are warning that sudden flash flooding and frequent lighting are possible, which could cause disruption to travel and power supplies.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Many areas will see rain at times but the extent of the most intense and thundery downpours will be limited. Only small areas are likely to see these downpours at any one time.

"This could result in some disruption, with sudden flooding of roads, transport routes, homes and businesses possible locally.

"Frequent lightning in association with the heaviest rain may also temporarily disrupt power supplies.

"However, given the hit and miss nature of the heavy rain and thunderstorms, many places will likely see little or no impacts."