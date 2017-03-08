Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rail services between Rock Ferry and Chester and between Hooton and Ellesmere Port are now running after disruptions earlier today.

According to a Merseyrail service update this morning (Wednesday, March 8) services were suspended due to a ‘points failure'.

Engineers were on site and disruption was expected to last until 11.45am.

A spokesperson for Merseyrail earlier said: "A shuttle rail service is operating between Rock Ferry and Liverpool.

"A rail replacement bus service will be in operation within the next 30 minutes.

"If you have been affected by today's incident you may be entitled to a refund or compensation.

"Please visit www.merseyrail.org/refunds for further information.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused."

For the latest on services click here.